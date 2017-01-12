BRIEF-Salhia Real Estate says unit sells land in UK for 9.2 mln dinars
* Unit sells land in UK for 9.2 million dinars, co gains profit of 1.7 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2j4hXjg) Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Everbright Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche non-public corporate bonds worth totally 4 billion yuan
* Says the bonds has two series worth 2 billion yuan respectively and with coupon rate of 4 percent and 4.1 percent respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uI1aJe
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Unit sells land in UK for 9.2 million dinars, co gains profit of 1.7 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2j4hXjg) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd
Jan 25 Britain's financial watchdog published data on Wednesday in a bid to improve transparency in the general insurance market and help consumers assess whether products offer value for money.