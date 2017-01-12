BRIEF-Hemfosa applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm
* Hemfosa fastigheter ab (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on nasdaq stockholm
Jan 12 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jul 31, 2017 Jul 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.16 784 mln Net 514 mln 278 mln Div 2,665 yen 2,310 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Banco Santander is preparing to sell an inaugural senior non-preferred bond issue as early as this week as it starts to tackle an approximate 30bn issuance target over the next two years.
LONDON, Jan 25 The fast-growing financial technology sector presents potentially major "systemic risks" that need to be addressed by bank regulators around the world, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.