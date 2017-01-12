Jan 12 MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to acquire additional 60 percent of co-ownership in trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo on Feb. 1, at 12.13 billion yen

* Says it plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a property located in Osaka at 9 billion yen on March 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lF6DzI

