BRIEF-KMC Speciality Hospitals India appoints S. Badrinarayan as CFO
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
Jan 12 EyeGene Inc :
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 12, for vaccines for cervical cancer
* Says patent number is 13/379,212
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/2SJe8v
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers will map out strategy for enacting President Donald Trump's agenda of repealing and replacing Obamacare and overhauling the tax code as they gather in Philadelphia on Wednesday for a three-day policy retreat.
* Says its unit plans to acquire U.S. firm J-Star Research for up to $26 million