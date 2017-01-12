BRIEF-KMC Speciality Hospitals India appoints S. Badrinarayan as CFO
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
Jan 12 Medical Data Vision Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 100 million yen to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo, which will be mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and H&BC products, in February
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aJNbwb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers will map out strategy for enacting President Donald Trump's agenda of repealing and replacing Obamacare and overhauling the tax code as they gather in Philadelphia on Wednesday for a three-day policy retreat.
* Says its unit plans to acquire U.S. firm J-Star Research for up to $26 million