UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 EZAKI GLICO Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 2024 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants, worth 30 billion yen, on Jan. 30 (London time)
* Nomura International plc will act as the underwriter
* Says warrants with the convertibles can be exercised during the period from Feb. 13, 2017 to Jan. 6, 2024
* Bonds maturity date on Jan. 30, 2024(London time)
* Proceeds raised will be used to invest equipments
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/l9bZWf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources