BRIEF-CH2M Hill says Consortium to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
Jan 12 Jianmin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 15 percent to 30 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 85.5 million yuan
* Says that increased expense is the main reason for the forecast
Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed
Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott