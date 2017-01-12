Jan 12 Jianmin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 15 percent to 30 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 85.5 million yuan

* Says that increased expense is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TXtvTu

