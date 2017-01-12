Jan 12 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 198.7 percent to 284 percent, or to be 70 million to 90 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 234.4 million yuan

* Says that increased engine production and sales volume is the main reason for the forecast

