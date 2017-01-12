Jan 12 Komipharm International Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 9 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Jan. 16, 2020, yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 33,626 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hxEyVF

