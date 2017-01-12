BRIEF-CH2M Hill says Consortium to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
Jan 12 TWi Pharmaceuticals :
* Says it reached to a settlement for patent litigation of generic medicine Restasis with Allergan Inc.
* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: