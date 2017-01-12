BRIEF-Prime Property Development appoints Kumar G Vora as CEO
* Prime Property Development Corp Ltd says appointed Kumar G Vora as CEO
Jan 12 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($43.51 million) in property project
* Says it plans to boost property unit's capital to 900 million yuan from 600 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jayhxY; bit.ly/2jahCuh
($1 = 6.8950 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Callidus Capital - may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares, representing 5 pct of outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Virtus Investment Partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter 2016