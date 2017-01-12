UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd
* Says biggest shareholder signs framework agreement to sell 133.57 million A-share in the company to Hawtai Motor at no lower than 23.21 yuan per share
* Says Hawtai Motor will hold 19.77 percent total issued share capital in the company after transaction
* Says share trade remains suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iKyd4V; bit.ly/2igkE0V
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources