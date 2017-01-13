UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 13 Ezaki Glico Co Ltd :
* Says it set conversion price at 8,093 yen for 2024 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants
* Says previous plan disclosed on Jan. 12
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/bjNL6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources