BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Valley National Bancorp says net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $166.6 million for q4 of 2016 increased $10.3 million as compared to q3 of 2016
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Qingdao City Construction Investment Group's (QCCI) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The 'BBB+' rating on the offshore bonds issued by Hong Kong International (Qingdao) Company Limited, QCCI's offshore subsidiary, has also been affirmed. A full list of rating acti