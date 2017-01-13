Jan 13 Guangdong Goworld Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 55 percent to 75 percent, or to be 141.7 million yuan to 159.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 91.4 million yuan

* Comments that the development of market and structure optimization are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bjPRS

