BRIEF-Tribune media president and ceo peter liguori to step down
* Tribune Media Co - Tribune Media's board of directors will conduct a search working with Korn Ferry to identify a new CEO.
Jan 13 Fuji Media Holdings Inc :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I
* Rating outlook negative -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rEx0Pk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tribune Media Co - Tribune Media's board of directors will conduct a search working with Korn Ferry to identify a new CEO.
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
* Sify Technologies Ltd - net profit for quarter was INR 176 million, an increase of over 54 pct, over same quarter last year