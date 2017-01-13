BRIEF-Tribune media president and ceo peter liguori to step down
* Tribune Media Co - Tribune Media's board of directors will conduct a search working with Korn Ferry to identify a new CEO.
Jan 13 Shanghai New Culture Media Group :
* Sees net profit for 2016 up 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 260.6 million yuan to 297.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 248.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SMMaFN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
* Sify Technologies Ltd - net profit for quarter was INR 176 million, an increase of over 54 pct, over same quarter last year