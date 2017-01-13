Jan 13 Tokyo Soir Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 50 years old

* Says offering period from Feb. 22 to March 3

* Says the company expects about 30 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31

* Says the company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kVk0re

