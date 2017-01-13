Jan 13 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 45 percent to 60 percent, or to be 199.8 million yuan to 220.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 137.8 million yuan

* Comments the development of business and reduced costs are the main reasons for the forecast

