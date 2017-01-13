Jan 13 Shenzhen Ysstech Info-Tech :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 100 percent to 123 percent, or to be 117 million yuan to 130 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 58.4 million yuan

* Comments the development of business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tPVkyu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)