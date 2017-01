Jan 13 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd

* Says Q4 contract sales at 245.43 million yuan ($35.62 million), down 84.45 percent y/y

* Says 2016 contract sales at 4.89 billion yuan, up 29.83 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jdZ1ha

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8905 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)