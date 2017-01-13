Jan 13 Ichikoh Industries Ltd :

* Says Valeo Bayen will acquire 22,583,000 shares which were offered in the takeover bid from Nov. 24, 2016 to Jan. 12, at 408 yen per share

* Settlement date starts from Jan. 20

* Valeo Bayen's stake in co will be raised to 55.09 percent from 31.58 percent effective Jan. 20, and will become the parent company of co after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TnlKkc

