BRIEF-Abbott reports Q4 sales of $5.3 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 13 Sincere Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement and to raise 96.6 million yen in total with subscription date on Jan. 13 and payment date on Jan. 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OZhrh7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) in partnership with laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.