Jan 13 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 113.6 million yuan to 123.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (103.3 million yuan)

* Says production capacity released in new projects and volume production of new products as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wHZazR

