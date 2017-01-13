Jan 13 Victory Giant Technology HuiZhou Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 77.81 percent to 89.66 percent, or to be 225 million yuan to 240 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (126.5 million yuan)

* Says increased order volume as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Zyqytz

