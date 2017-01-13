Jan 13 Luoniushan Co Ltd

* Says Dec hog sales at 25.9 million yuan ($3.75 million), average selling prices range from down 0.2 to down 10.9 percent m/m

* Says 2016 hog sales at 343.1 million yuan, average selling prices range from up 19.0 to up 47.4 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ircT6T

Further company coverage: