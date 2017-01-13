Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Ruby Tech :
* Says it repurchased 0.4 million shares of the company during Nov. 17 to Jan. 13
* Says total purchase amount of T$9.1 million
* Repurchased 0.4 million shares of its common shares as of Jan. 13, representing a 0.7 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Rm2rky
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)