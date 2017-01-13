Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics Co Ltd
* Says board appoints Yang Xiaoping as general manager, replacing Wu Nianbo who remains as chairman
* Says it plans to buy 92 percent stake in Malaysia's AIC Semiconductor Sdn Bhd for 46 million ringgit ($10.31 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jLqUhg; bit.ly/2j7jphT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.4600 ringgit) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)