Fitch Rates TP ICAP's GBP500m Senior Bond 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TP ICAP plc's (TP ICAP) GBP500m 5.25% fixed rate senior unsecured notes (ISIN: XS1555815494) due in January 2024 a final rating of 'BBB-'. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 19 January 2017. The bond proceeds are being used to refinance a GBP470m drawing on a debt facili