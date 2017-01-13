Jan 13 Guoguang Electric Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.96 million) in share private placement to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jeB9du; bit.ly/2jfdcCx

