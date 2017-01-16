Jan 16 Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 25 percent to 50 percent, or to be 71.5 million yuan to 85.8 million yuan

* In the previous release, it expected net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to increase 30 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 57.2 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 79.7 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that good performance in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

