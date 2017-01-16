Jan 16 Tibet Galaxy Science and Technology Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 30 percent to 80 percent, or to be 3.3 million yuan to 11.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (16.5 million yuan)

* Says sharp decrease in revenue and profit of unit as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vqDBgi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)