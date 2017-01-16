Jan 16 Fujian Zhangzhou Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to be 185 million yuan to 235 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY2015 was 84.0 million yuan

* Says that revenue from sale of stake in units as main reason for the forecast

