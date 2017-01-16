Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 16 Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to acquire 79.47 percent stake in Spain's Review Rank S.A. for 26.4 million euros ($28.00 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2isdgiY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)