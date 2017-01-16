Jan 16 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co plans to set up heat exchanger JV in Guangzhou, with an auto part firm

* Says two parties to invest 68.8 million yuan in total and the co to hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/RqzTek

