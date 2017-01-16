Jan 16 Ohsho Food Service Corp :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned special subsidiary in Kyoto, aiming to employ people with disabilities, with registered capital of 30 million yen

* Says co will also launch a take-out dumplings restaurant in Kyoto on Feb. 8

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tYUZXu ; goo.gl/PMrXGA

