Jan 16 NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd :

* Says Korea Fair Trade Commission ("KFTC") announced its decision to impose remedies and fines of 741 million Korean Won (about 72 million yen) against the co for agreeing in advance on prices and successful bidders in bids for automotive oxygen sensors

* Says it has not received a formal and final notification from KFTC at this moment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rTeJzS

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)