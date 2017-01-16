Jan 16 Fujian SBS Zipper Science and Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 108.0 million yuan to 122.3 million yuan

* In the previous release, it expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 20 percent to 50 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 72.0 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 96.4 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that increased sales income in Q4, cost control and the completion of private placement are the main reasons for the forecast

