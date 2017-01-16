BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin approved Q1 2017 dividend
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 (Reuters) Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2016 ended May 31, 2016 to May 31, 2017 to Nov 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.70 5.63 5.81 5.80 (+1.2 pct ) (-4.9 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) Net 1.09 1.79 1.97 1.97 (-39.5 pct ) (-14.9 pct ) (+81.4 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 1,884 yen 1,808 yen 1,980 yen 1,980 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8966.T
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.