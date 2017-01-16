Jan 16 Guoguang Electric Company Limited :

* Says Nantong-based investment partnership to raise stake in the co to 7.3 percent from 0 percent after the private placement

* Says Tibet-based investment partnership to raise stake in the co to 4.6 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/yC60MH; goo.gl/GFxUQm

