Jan 16 Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao Co., Ltd. :

* Says Zhangjiagang-based investment firm to raise stake in the co to 8.3 percent from 0 percent

* Says the shareholder Jiangsu-based international group firm to raise 10.6 percent stake in the co, up from 30.0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XXpPmA; goo.gl/Nm2Och

