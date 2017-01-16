BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin approved Q1 2017 dividend
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share
Jan 16 Jiangsu Lugang Culture Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 51.7 percent to 77.0 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 118.7 million yuan
* FY 2016 reported net profit of 209.5 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comments that good performance in spin business and film& drama business are the main reasons for the forecast
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.