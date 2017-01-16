Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 16 Mamezou Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it resolves to acquire 17,992 shares (95.48 percent stake) in Agra Corp at an undisclosed price, by Jan. 19
* Previous plan was disclosed on Dec. 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/p6hvmU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)