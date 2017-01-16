Jan 16 Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise Co Ltd :

* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 24 million yuan to 30 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 68.8 million yuan

* Says that loss in equity investment and sluggish in beer market as main reasons for the forecast

