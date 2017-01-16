Jan 16 Rizap Group Inc :

* Says it to offer ToB for 10,924,605 shares (no less than 5,748,753 shares) of Jeans Mate Corp, at price of 160 yen per share

* Says it plans to hold 100 percent stake in target firm

* Says ToB offering period will from Jan. 17 to Feb. 13

* Says transaction price expected at about totally 1.75 billion yen

* Says settlement will start on Feb. 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/g7eSqc

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)