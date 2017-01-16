UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Jeans Mate Corp :
* Says it to issue 3,450,000 new shares via private placement to Rizap Group
* Says it to raise totally 645,150,000 yen
* Says payment period will from Feb. 20 to March 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sephix
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources