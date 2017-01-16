Jan 16 Anhui Anli Material Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 55.3 million yuan to 71.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 55.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0mJTn0

