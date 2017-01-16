Jan 16 Shenzhen Sunway Communication :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 130.4 percent to 150.5 percent, or to be 510 million yuan to 554.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 221.4 million yuan

* Comments the increased sales and reduced costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/66tQ01

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)