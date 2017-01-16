Jan 16 Hangzhou Everfine Photo-e-info Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 83.6 million yuan to 100.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (55.7 million yuan)

* Says market exploitation, increased investment revenue and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AS9Axn

