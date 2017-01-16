Jan 16 Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 143. 3 million yuan to 174.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (102.4 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in core businesses and R&D and sale of high-end products as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5sIAzM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)